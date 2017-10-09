Azerbaijani Naval Forces delegation meet with head of Gilan Province

+ ↺ − 16 px

Within the scope of the visit to Iran, Azerbaijani military seamen met with the head of the Gilan Province Mustafa Salari.

During the meeting, the head of the province, noting that the Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have been developing from an everlasting, expressed satisfaction with the visit of Azerbaijani military seamen to Iran, according to the Defense Ministry's website.

The head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Captain 1st rank Subhan Bekirov, noting that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev said that the Caspian Sea is a sea of brotherhood and friendship, expressed confidence that such visits would be mutual and lasting.

Then the military seamen of Azerbaijan visited the Rasht museum.

News.Az

