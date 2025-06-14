Azerbaijani naval ships leave for Kazakhstan for joint tactical exercise

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the joint action plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan for 2025, ships and personnel of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces departed from Baku to take part in the "Khazri-2025" joint tactical exercise.

It should be noted that the joint tactical exercise will take place in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The objective of the exercise is to enhance the professionalism of Azerbaijani and Kazakh naval personnel and to exchange experience.

