Azerbaijan sends humanitarian aid to flood victims in Pakistan

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Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian assistance to families affected by severe flooding in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The aid was delivered with support from the Azerbaijan International Development Agency, as part of a coordinated relief effort aimed at helping communities recover from the 2025 floods, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Under the initiative, 400 flood-affected families received packages containing essential food supplies and daily necessities to help meet urgent humanitarian needs.

The assistance was distributed through Azerbaijan’s diplomatic mission in Pakistan, reflecting ongoing cooperation between the two countries in times of natural disaster.

Officials described the initiative as a sign of strong bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, emphasizing continued solidarity and mutual support during crises.

News.Az