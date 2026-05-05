Azerbaijani and Turkish military delegations meet

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Baku is hosting a meeting between Azerbaijani and Turkish officials to strengthen capabilities in defense against weapons of mass destruction and to monitor global developments in this field.

Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, welcoming the guests, noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, grounded in brotherhood and friendship, have been rapidly developing in the military sphere and have been elevated to the level of a strategic partnership, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The sides noted during the meeting that mutual visits make a significant contribution to the continuous analysis of activities in the field of radiological, chemical, and biological protection, taking into account global and regional development trends, and to maintaining the capabilities of the Armed Forces at the highest level.

The sides also discussed the current status of ongoing activities in the military, military-technical, and other fields, and conducted a comprehensive exchange of views on issues of common interest.

News.Az