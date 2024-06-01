Azerbaijani official stresses need to manage demining to contribute to climate change action

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Having gained and still gaining experience in humanitarian demining, Azerbaijan is eager to share it with others facing similar challenges. These knowledge and skills come at a price,” said Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Nusrat Suleymanov in his closing remarks at the 3rd International Conference on Mine Action themed “Mitigating Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safe and Green Future” wrapped up Friday in Baku, News.Az reports.

Highlighting the deadly toll claimed by mines and unexploded ordnance (UXOs), Nusrat Suleymanov noted: “Landmines and UXOs kill people every single day regardless of their nationality. We call them seeds of death for a reason. They are killing human beings. They are also killing our planet. This is a major threat to our water, air and soil, but also to our souls. With a number of conflicts raging around the globe, now is the time to unite and confront many ugly facets of war. Landmines and UXOs are amongst the most insidious of them. Of all the people in the world, those sitting in this conference hall today know they are horrifying reality.”“Azerbaijan will be hosting COP29 this year. This is an international climate change conference and these days, more or less everyone knows what is COP about. As a COP host country, we feel it's a must for us to bring together the two issues we believe to be among the most pressing globally. Climate change and demining. We need to manage demining to contribute to climate change action. We also need to change the temperatures of the demining related discussions globally. As we look forward to the Summit of the Future in New York, WUF12 in Egypt, and then to COP29 in Baku, we are determined to confront this venomous duo by drawing attention to the sinister synergy between the two,” he underlined.“I believe the last two days were really useful for all of us, as we learned from each other and came to know each other better. We have got another opportunity to appreciate the seriousness of the problem, but also get reenergized because there is a way out. I am sure we will get together next year to discuss what have we achieved in making our planet a safer and greener place for us and for the next generation,” Nusrat Suleymanov emphasized.

News.Az