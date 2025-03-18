Azerbaijani oil price grows in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.10, or 0.14%, reaching $73.42 per barrel in global markets.

Meanwhile, May futures for Brent crude were trading at $72.26 per barrel, News.Az reports.

On a Free on Board (FOB) basis, the price of Azerbaijani oil at Turkey's Ceyhan port also rose by $0.10, or 0.14%, reaching $72.07 per barrel.

The average oil price set in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 is $70 per barrel.

Historically, the lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high reached $149.66 in July 2008.

News.Az