Azerbaijani oil price jumps in global markets

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 25 increased by $0.99 and amounted to $86.33 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.97 (to $84.65 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $63.63 per barrel, which is $1.15 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $1.05 on January 25 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.18 per barrel.





News.Az