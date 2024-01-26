Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price jumps in global markets

The price of Azerbaijani Azeri Light crude oil based on CIF in the Italian port of Augusta on January 25 increased by $0.99 and amounted to $86.33 per barrel compared to the previous indicator, News.Az reports. 

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan rose by $0.97 (to $84.65 per barrel).

The price of URALS equaled $63.63 per barrel, which is $1.15 more than the previous price.

In general, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil produced in the North Sea grew by $1.05 on January 25 compared to the previous indicator, to $83.18 per barrel.



