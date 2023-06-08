Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $79.47 per barrel on June 7, increasing by 91 cents compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $79 per barrel, up by 92 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $52.97 per barrel, growing by 84 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by 42 cents compared to the previous price and made up $76.71 per barrel on June 7.

News.Az