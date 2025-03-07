Azerbaijani oil price nears $72 in global markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.56, or 0.78%, to $71.96 per barrel.

Meanwhile, May futures for Brent crude were traded at $70.31 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The average oil price for Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget has been set at $70 per barrel.

Azeri Light's lowest price was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high of $149.66 was reached in July 2008.

