Azerbaijani oil price nears $72 in global markets
- 07 Mar 2025 11:00
- 07 Mar 2025 11:04
- Economics
Photo: Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy
The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri LT CIF oil increased by $0.56, or 0.78%, to $71.96 per barrel.
Meanwhile, May futures for Brent crude were traded at $70.31 per barrel, News.Az reports.
The average oil price for Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget has been set at $70 per barrel.
Azeri Light's lowest price was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while its all-time high of $149.66 was reached in July 2008.