Azerbaijani ombudsperson to present annual report to parliament

Azerbaijani Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Elmira Suleymanova will present her annual report to the country’s parliament on March 7, the parliament to

According to the law “On human rights commissioner” and the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the ombudsman is elected for a seven-year term and Suleymanova’s term of office will expire in March this year. This will be the last annual report of her seven-year term.



Suleymanova reportedly will not nominate her candidacy for re-election to the post of human rights commissioner.

