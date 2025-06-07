Azerbaijani, Pakistani FMs hold talks on regional issues of mutual concern

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

The ministers discussed matters arising from the Azerbaijan-Pakistan partnership, as well as various aspects of the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They expressed satisfaction with the growing momentum of high-level and top-level mutual visits. The conversation also touched upon the outcomes of discussions held within the framework of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan Trilateral Summit in the city of Lachin, and preparations for the upcoming meetings — the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers to be held in Istanbul on June 21–22, and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit, which Azerbaijan will host in July this year.

During the call, the ministers also exchanged views on regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az