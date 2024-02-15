Azerbaijani Para athlete to compete at Dubai 2024 Grand Prix

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Olokhan Musayev will contest medals at the United Arab Emirates for one of the most traditional Para athletics events on the international circuit Dubai 2024 Grand Prix – Fazza International Athletics Championships held on February13-15.

He will test his strength in the men's shot put F55.

Olokhan Musayev has already booked a spot at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.

News.Az