Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Para athlete to compete at Dubai 2024 Grand Prix

  • Sports
  • Share
Azerbaijani Para athlete to compete at Dubai 2024 Grand Prix

Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Olokhan Musayev will contest medals at the United Arab Emirates for one of the most traditional Para athletics events on the international circuit Dubai 2024 Grand Prix – Fazza International Athletics Championships held on February13-15.

He will test his strength in the men's shot put F55.

Olokhan Musayev has already booked a spot at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      