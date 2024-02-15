Azerbaijani Para athlete to compete at Dubai 2024 Grand Prix
Azerbaijani Paralympic athlete Olokhan Musayev will contest medals at the United Arab Emirates for one of the most traditional Para athletics events on the international circuit Dubai 2024 Grand Prix – Fazza International Athletics Championships held on February13-15.
He will test his strength in the men's shot put F55.
Olokhan Musayev has already booked a spot at the "Paris-2024" Summer Olympic Games.