Azerbaijani Para swimmer to vie for medals at Paris-2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer Vali Israfilov will contest medals in the Paris-2024 Summer Paralympic Games to be held on August 28-September 8, News.Az reports.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) responded positively to the request sent by Azerbaijan’s National Paralympic Committee.Thus, Azerbaijan's Paralympic, world and European champion obtained the right to participate in Paris-2024 ("bipartite").Vali Israfilov will compete in the 100m breaststroke event in the SB13 category in the French capital.

News.Az