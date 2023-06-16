Azerbaijani parliament adopts amendments to 2023 state budget in third reading

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amendments to the law "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023" were discussed at a special meeting of the country’s Milli Majlis (parliament) on Friday, News.Az reports.

According to the amendments, the revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 will amount to 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), expenditures - 36.5 billion manat or $21.4 billion (including centralized revenues - 33 billion manat ($19.4 billion), local revenues - 764.7 million manat ($449.8 million), centralized expenditures - 35.7 billion manat ($20.9 billion), local expenditures - 777 million manat or $457 million).

The amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the third reading.

News.Az