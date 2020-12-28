Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament approves amount of living wage for 2021

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament approves amount of living wage for 2021

Azerbaijan’s parliament considered a bill of the law ‘On living wage in Azerbaijan for 2021’ at a meeting held on Monday.

According to the bill’s forecast, the living wage will make up 196 manat ($115.3) in the country.

For the able-bodied population, the forecast amount will be 207 manat ($121.7), for pensioners - 162 manat ($95.3), and for children - 175 manat ($102.9). On average, these indicators are 6 manat ($3.5) or 3.1 percent more than in 2020.

Following discussions, the bill was put up on a vote and adopted in the second reading.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      