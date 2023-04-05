Azerbaijani Parliament hosts meeting with Secretaries General of National Commissions for UNESCO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Committee for International Relations and Interparliamentary Ties of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Samad Seyidov and committee deputy chairman Sevinj Fataliyeva have met with visiting Secretaries General of National Commissions for UNESCO of Benin, Niger, Togo, Burkina Faso, the Republic of Guinea, Gabon, Djibouti, Côte d'Ivoire, Congo and Equatorial Guinea, News.Az reports.

Addressing the meeting, Samad Seyidov highlighted the importance of the training program, co-organized by the ADA University, the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO and the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, adding that “the experience they gain at the training would be useful in their future activities”.

Furthermore, the chairman of the committee provided insight into the structure and activity of the Azerbaijan’s Parliament, as well as the work the committees and commissions of Milli Majlis had done in law-making.

Sevinj Fataliyeva highlighted the current situation in the region after the 44-day Patriotic War, the establishment of peace and security in the region during the post-conflict period, as well as the restoration and construction projects implemented by Azerbaijan in liberated lands.

The Secretaries General of National Commissions for UNESCO expressed their gratitude for the attention and shared their pleasant impressions of what they saw in Azerbaijan and the meetings they held here.

News.Az