Azerbaijani Parliament re-elects Central Bank management

Alim Guliyev has been re-elected as the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) under a decision made at a plenary session of the Parliament Mar. 7.

Vadim Khubanov and Aftandil Babayev have also been re-elected as the deputies of the CBA chairman, Trend reports.

Alim Guliyev and Vadim Khubanov have held their positions since 1996.

Aftandil Babayev has held his position since 2001.

