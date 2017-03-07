Azerbaijani Parliament re-elects Central Bank management
07 Mar 2017
Economics
Alim Guliyev has been re-elected as the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) under a decision made at a plenary session of the Parliament Mar. 7.
Vadim Khubanov and Aftandil Babayev have also been re-elected as the deputies of the CBA chairman, Trend reports.
Alim Guliyev and Vadim Khubanov have held their positions since 1996.
Aftandil Babayev has held his position since 2001.
