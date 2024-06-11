Azerbaijani Parliament speaker invites Belarusian colleagues to COP29 conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova, as part of her official visit to the Republic of Belarus, has met with Speaker of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of this country Natalya Kochanova and Chairman of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko, News.az reports.

First, a one-on-one meeting was held between the parties.Then the meeting continued in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. The important role of high-level relations between the heads of state of the two countries in the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus was noted at the meeting, it was emphasized that mutual visits and signed documents ensured the further deepening of relations between the countries. To date, about 150 documents have been signed between Azerbaijan and Belarus, covering issues of political, economic, social, humanitarian, scientific, technical and regional cooperation, which have created the fundamental basis for the development of bilateral relations.At the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the successful cooperation of legislative bodies both on a bilateral basis and in international parliamentary organizations. During the conversation, it was noted that a memorandum of understanding on cooperation was signed between the parliaments, which contributed to the development of relations between legislative bodies.Speaker Sahiba Gafarova provided information on the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country, the destruction committed in our territories that were under occupation, and the restoration work currently being carried out there. The agreement reached on the participation of Belarusian companies in the ongoing reconstruction work was highly appreciated.During the conversation, it was noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Belarus from the fascist invaders, that the Azerbaijanis also showed courage in liberating the Belarusian lands, which the Belarusian people have never forgotten and highly appreciate.The meeting also discussed the upcoming COP29 in Baku in November this year. Sahiba Gafarova invited the Belarusian side to take part in the Parliamentary Conference, which will be organized by the Milli Majlis together with the Inter-Parliamentary Union within the framework of COP29.

News.Az