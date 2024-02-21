Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with Bahraini counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain, News.Az reports.

Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the shared religious and cultural beliefs between the two peoples, emphasizing their positive influence on bilateral ties. She underscored the effective collaboration between Azerbaijan and Bahrain across various areas.

Expressing confidence in Azerbaijan`s successful hosting of the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Baku, the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain described the organization as a platform for cooperation.

Extending his congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his landslide victory in the presidential election, Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam expressed Bahrain's keen interest in further expanding relations with Azerbaijan in all fields.

During the meeting, the sides shared views on interparliamentary ties between the two countries and acknowledged the significant potential for deepening relations in this area.

News.Az