Azerbaijani parliament speaker offers condolences to Turkish counterpart

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has sent a letter of condolences to Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, the parliament’s press service told News.Az.

In her letter, Speaker Gafarova said she was saddened by the news of heavy casualties and injuries as a result of an explosion at a mine in Amasra, Bartin province, Turkiye.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Speaker Gafarova expressed her condolences to Speaker Sentop, the families and the loved ones of those who were killed, and wished the injured speedy recovery.

