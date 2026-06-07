Zelenskyy to join Macron, Merz and Starmer in London talks on Ukraine - VIDEO

Zelenskyy to join Macron, Merz and Starmer in London talks on Ukraine - VIDEO

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet Emmanuel Macron, Friedrich Merz and Keir Starmer in London on Sunday.

The meeting in London is expected to focus on continued support for Ukraine, France said, confirming the leaders’ attendance, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The talks will bring together key European leaders alongside the Ukrainian president for discussions on the ongoing conflict and related diplomatic efforts.

News.Az