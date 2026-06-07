Pashinyan: Armenia-China strategic partnership will deepen

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed strong confidence that the strategic partnership between Yerevan and Beijing will continue to flourish and expand regardless of the outcome of the parliamentary elections.

Speaking to reporters outside a Yerevan polling station after casting his ballot on election day, the Prime Minister, who is leading the Civil Contract party’s re-election campaign, addressed a wide array of domestic and foreign policy questions, News.Az reports, citing Armenpress.

When asked specifically about the potential impact of the elections on Armenia’s relationship with China, Pashinyan pointed to the solid foundation already built between the two nations, referencing a major diplomatic milestone achieved with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“We adopted a document on strategic partnership with President Xi Jinping last year. This is a fact," Pashinyan stated. "I am confident that this fact will not change in a negative context as a result of the elections. I believe that our strategic partnership will continue to develop in the future as well, because both countries are interested in it."

The Prime Minister highlighted that future cooperation will likely be anchored in regional infrastructure initiatives, identifying mutual economic benefits on the horizon. "In particular, within the framework of the ‘Crossroads of Peace’ project, there are great opportunities, and I am confident that our partnership will deepen,” Pashinyan added.

News.Az