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Macron announces high-level Paris peace talks on Ukraine - VIDEO

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Macron announces high-level Paris peace talks on Ukraine - VIDEO
Photo: Swiss Info

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to host a high-level meeting of Ukraine’s “Coalition of the Willing” in Paris this July to discuss the development of a European peace framework for Ukraine .

Speaking at the EU-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro, Macron outlined what he described as a new diplomatic initiative on the war, including plans for an organised gathering of international partners around Bastille Day, News.Az reports, citing DRM News.

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Macron stressed that European countries must be directly involved in any negotiations due to their geographical proximity and significant financial and military support for Kyiv. He also expressed openness to structured dialogue with Moscow as part of efforts to achieve a lasting peace in Europe.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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