Azerbaijani pavilion opens at Expo 2025 in Japan PHOTO

The world expo “Osaka, Kansai Expo 2025” has officially kicked off in Osaka, Japan, under the theme “Designing the Future Society for Our Lives.”

As per News.Az, the official opening ceremony of Expo2025 was attended by Emperor of Japan Naruhito, Prime Minister of the country Shigeru Ishiba, Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau Dimitri Kerkentzes, as well as high-ranking guests from the countries represented at the world exhibition.

The opening of Azerbaijan's national pavilion, created with the organizational support of the Heydar Aliyev Center, took place as part of the event. The opening was attended by Chief Commissioner of Azerbaijan for Expo2025, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Expo2025 Country Manager for Azerbaijan Shimzi Izumi, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Japan Gursel Ismayilzada and other guests.

News.Az