Azerbaijani PM decrees to ratify list of VAT-exempt imported outfits, duties in freed territories

The list of imported machinery, technological equipment, and installations, as well as raw materials and materials categorized by economic activities and goods nomenclature, exempted from value-added tax and customs duties in the liberated territories, has been approved, News.az reports.

The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, has signed the relevant decree.

Previously, on July 17, this year, the import of personal armor and mine-detecting dogs into Azerbaijan was exempt from taxes and customs duties through a bill amending Azerbaijan's law "On customs tariff" signed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the amendment, on the basis of a supporting document of the body (institution) established by the relevant executive authority, the import of goods intended for de-mining liberated territories as well as other war-affected territories of Azerbaijan, including explosives-containing devices, all types of machinery, equipment, technical means, and devices, their spare parts, protective clothes, tools, mine-detecting dogs, explosives, and pyrotechnics, is exempt from custodial measures.

News.Az