Azerbaijani police takes up serving in Khankendi (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani police protect public order in the streets of Khankendi, News.Az reports citing Trend.

Footage testifying to this has been circulated on social networks.

The separatists in Garabagh announced self-dissolution on September 28. The so-called "head" of the Armenian separatists, Samvel Shahramanyan, announced this. In the "order" of the so-called "head" of the separatist regime, Samvel Shahramanyan, it is noted that, in accordance with the agreement reached with the representatives of Azerbaijan through the mediation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, free and unimpeded passage of the residents of Garabagh, including disarmed soldiers, through the Lachin road by their own transport is ensured, in connection with which the following decision was made: to dissolve all "state institutions" and "organizations" under their departmental subordination.





News.Az

News.Az