Azerbaijani, Polish FMs hold phone talk
On January 5, 2025, Poland's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Radosław Sikorski, placed a call to Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, News.Az reports.
The Polish Foreign Minister once again expressed condolences over the tragic crash of the passenger plane belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was stated that the Polish side is ready to provide all possible technical support to investigate the causes of the tragedy.
