Azerbaijani population`s income grew by 9.4 percent in seven months of 2018

The Azerbaijani population`s income reached 30.331 billion manats in the first seven months of 2018, a 9.4 percent growth in comparison with the same period of the last year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The average per capita income reached 3,094.8 manats, official figures suggest.

News.Az

News.Az