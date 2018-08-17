Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani population`s income grew by 9.4 percent in seven months of 2018

The Azerbaijani population`s income reached 30.331 billion manats in the first seven months of 2018, a 9.4 percent growth in comparison with the same period of the last year, according to the State Statistical Committee.

The average per capita income reached 3,094.8 manats, official figures suggest.

