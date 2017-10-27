Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 5.4M for road construction in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Guzanli-imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan motor road in Aghdam district.

Upon the order, AZN 5.4 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Guzanli-imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan motor road, which connects 14 settlements populated by 29,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az

