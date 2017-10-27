Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 5.4M for road construction in Aghdam

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 5.4M for road construction in Aghdam

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on additional measures on construction of Guzanli-imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan motor road in Aghdam district.

Upon the order, AZN 5.4 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Guzanli-imamgulubayli-Orta Garvand-Khindiristan motor road, which connects 14 settlements populated by 29,000 people.

Ministry of Finance is to provide the funding.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      