Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 5.8M for road construction Aghsu

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on measures for construction of Muganli-Ismayilli (7 km)-Khatman-Hajman-Kalva-Surakhani motor road in Aghsu district.

According to the order AZN 5.8 million was allocated from state budget to State Motor Road Agency for construction of Muganli-Ismayilli (7 km)-Khatman-Hajman-Kalva-Surakhani motor road in Aghsu district.

The Ministry of Finance is to provide financing.

