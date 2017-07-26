Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani president allocates AZN 6.8M for road construction in Barda

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures on construction of Yeni Dashkend-Umudalilar motor road in Barda district.

Upon the order, AZN 6.8 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Yeni Dashkend-Umudalilar motor road, which connects 17 settlements populated by 15,000 people.

Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

