Azerbaijani president allocates funding for renovation of road in Baku
- 28 Jun 2019 16:49
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate Khojasan-Lokbatan (11th km) road in Baku.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13,5 m manats for the construction and renovation of the road connecting three residential areas with a total population of 64,000 people.
News.Az