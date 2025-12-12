Azerbaijani president and first lady pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the Alley of Honors to mark the 22nd anniversary of the passing of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the architect of modern independent Azerbaijan and a world-renowned politician.

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the National Leader’s grave, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva then placed flowers at the grave of the National Leader’s wife, outstanding ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They also paid their respects to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev by placing flowers at their graves.

Photo: AZERTAC

