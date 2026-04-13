Iranian navy chief mocks Trump threats to block Strait of Hormuz
- 1054806
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/iranian-navy-chief-mocks-trump-threats-to-block-strait-of-hormuz Copied
Iran’s Navy commander has dismissed President Donald Trump’s latest threats to impose a naval blockade on the Strait of Hormuz as “very ridiculous and laughable”, saying the Iranian military is closely monitoring every movement of the US fleet in the region.
“The brave men of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy are tracking and monitoring all movements of the aggressor US military in the region,” Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said in a statement carried by Iranian media, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
“The threats of the US president following the humiliating defeat of his army in the third imposed war, a naval blockade on Iran, are very ridiculous and laughable,” he added.
Trump announced on Sunday that he had ordered the US Navy to block the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway through which about 20 per cent of the world’s oil passes.
The order came after high-level talks between Tehran and Washington in Islamabad failed to produce a deal.
The US president also warned that any ship that had paid a toll to Iran would be stopped in international waters.