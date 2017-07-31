Azerbaijani president approves regulations of Financial Stability Board

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued a decree on approval of regulations of the Financial Stability Board, APA reported.

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare proposals on conformation of Azerbaijani President’s acts to this decree within three months. The Cabinet is also to provide conformation of its normative legal acts to this decree within three months, as well as control conformation of normative legal acts of the central executive bodies to this decree and inform the president within five months.

News.Az

