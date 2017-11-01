Azerbaijani president arrives in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has embarked on an official visit to Iran.

According to Oxu.Az, in Tehran President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Minister of Economy and Finances of Iran, co-chairman of the joint Azerbaijan-Iran intergovernmental commission on economic, trade and humanitarian cooperation Masoud Karbasian.

the summit of the presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran is to kick off in Tehran in a few hours. President Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Iran for participation in the summit.

