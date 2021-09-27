Azerbaijani president attends groundbreaking ceremony for Patriotic War Memorial Complex, Museum of Victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Monday laid the foundation stone for the Patriotic War Memorial Complex and the Museum of Victory.

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at the Seaside Boulevard and paid tribute to the memory of heroic martyrs of the country.

The warships sounded sirens and fired volleys.

News.Az