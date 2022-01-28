Azerbaijani president awards WCO chief "Dostlug" Order

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on awarding "Dostlug" Order to Secretary General of World Customs Organization (WCO) Kunio Mikuriya, News.Az reports.

"Guided by Item 23 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby order: To award “Dostlug” Order to Kunio Mikuriya for his contribution rendered to the strengthening of cooperation between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic and The World Customs Organization," the order said.

News.Az