Azerbaijani President congratulates his Estonian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid, APA reports.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia – Independence Day,” said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the friendly people of Estonia lasting peace and prosperity,” added the president.

News.Az

News.Az