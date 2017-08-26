Azerbaijani president congratulates Moldovan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Moldovan President Igor Dodon on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, APA reports.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijani people and on my own, I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of Moldova’s national holiday – Independence Day,” the president said in his congratulatory letter.

In his letter, President Aliyev expressed confidence that friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop and expand.

News.Az

