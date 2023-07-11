Azerbaijani president congratulates Mongolian counterpart on national holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Mongolia,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that we will continue to make joint efforts towards more fruitful usage of the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Mongolia relations and elevation of our cooperation to a qualitatively new stage,” the head of state said.

“On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the friendly people of Mongolia everlasting peace and prosperity,” he added.

News.Az