Azerbaijani president congratulates Romanian counterpart

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Romanian counterpart Klaus Werner Iohannis on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes to you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

Azerbaijan-Romania relations have good traditions, said the head of state, stressing. “The current level of development and day-by-day expansion of ties between the countries, which clearly reflect these traditions, is gratifying.”

“Today, there are ample opportunities for further deepening of bonds and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. I believe that the recent high-level reciprocal visits and regular contacts will make a significant contribution to the strengthening of our strategic partnership and the more fruitful use of the big potential of our joint activities in political, economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and other areas.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Romania everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az