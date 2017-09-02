Azerbaijani President congratulates Slovak, Uzbek counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Slovak Republic Andrej Kiska on the Constitution Day.

"I hope that the development of Azerbaijan-Slovakia friendship and cooperation will continue to serve the best interests of our nations," the Azerbaijani President said in his message, AzVision reports.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Slovakia lasting peace and prosperity," the head of state said.

President Ilham Aliyev has also congratulated President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Independence Day.

"We happy for the achievements of brotherly Uzbekistan, which is confidently moving forward on the path of independence, in strengthening statehood, and in socio-economic and cultural spheres. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are bound together by ties of traditional friendship and cooperation," the President said in his message.

"I believe that based on mutual trust and support our bilateral relations will continue to develop and strengthen in accordance with the will of our peoples."

"Dear Shavkat Miromonovich, taking this pleasant opportunity I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and to all the Muslim population of your country on the blessed occasion of Eid-al-Adha. I wish you the best of health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Uzbekistan peace and prosperity," the head of state added.

News.Az

News.Az