Azerbaijani president holds one-on-one meeting with Russian counterpart in Moscow

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a one-on-one meeting with Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in Moscow.

Greeting President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said:

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich!

Thank you for coming.

These days we are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the BAM (Baikal-Amur Mainline). Everyone knows well that your father played a very significant role, heading the governmental commission, and repeatedly visiting the construction site. Essentially, he was one of the organizers of this grand project, which was important for the entire Soviet Union. We not only know this - we remember it and are very grateful to him, keeping the memory of this.

We have a meeting scheduled today with the BAM veterans - there is a lot to talk about. Now we, - you probably know about this, - are developing the so-called Eastern polygon: both the BAM, and the Trans-Siberian Railway, everything related to it. So all of this is important to us, and it has a very significant meaning, especially today.

I think, or rather, I am sure: all the efforts, contributions, and years of work that your father put into the implementation of this enormous project, are also playing a significant role today, not only for Russia but also for the entire Commonwealth of Independent States. I mean that many of our partners, one way or another, utilize this transportation artery.

Of course, we will have the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations, which are at a high level and continue to develop. Our trade turnover is growing; it has already reached over four billion dollars. Six billion, in dollar terms, represent Russian investments in the economy of Azerbaijan. The intergovernmental commission is actively working. There are many interesting areas of collaboration in the real sector of the economy, in cooperation, in infrastructure - some of them, I believe, are well-known to the public of our countries.

Of course, we will also discuss the situation from the perspective of ensuring security in the region. There are many questions here, and they are very sensitive. We will cover each of them thoroughly in our discussion.

We are very glad to see you. Welcome.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich!

Thank you for the invitation. I am pleased to meet with you again.

Special thanks for inviting me to participate in today's event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the start of the construction of the BAM. We greatly value in Azerbaijan the attitude to the memory of Heydar Aliyevich that we see among the Russian leadership and the general public.

As you noted, Heydar Aliyevich Aliyev was actively involved in the implementation of this grandiose project, which was called, as I remember, the all-Soviet Union construction, and he contributed to its implementation. Therefore, it is, of course, very pleasant and a great honor for us to participate in this event. We will also be meeting later today with those who also contributed to the realization of this global project.

Such memorable moments in history further bring our countries and peoples together and contribute to the progressive development of our relationships. We are very pleased with how our ties are evolving. For over two years, we have been working within the framework of the Declaration on Allied Interaction, which we signed with you here in the Kremlin in February 2022, and which is the key political document that determines the steady development of our relations in the future.

As you mentioned, we have a comprehensive agenda, including a transportation component, which we will discuss today. The "North-South" international transport corridor project, connecting our countries and our partners, has global significance for cargo transportation security and fostering trade relations among many countries.

Regional security issues are always on the agenda at our meetings. We are also pleased with how they are resolved. Russia is a key country in terms of regional security in the Caucasus and in a broader geography. Much depends on the actions and cooperation between our countries. We aim to build measures of trust, cooperation, mutual understanding, and resolving all issues in the spirit of interaction and mutual interests.

Once again, thank you for today's meeting, and I am confident it will provide a new impetus to the development of our relations.

Thank you.

President Vladimir Putin: Thank you.

