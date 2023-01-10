Azerbaijani President: Issue of delimitation should concern Armenia more than us

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Nevertheless, despite the suffering, the pain, the destruction of everything dear to us, we are speaking of peace. Do you understand that it is not easy both from a political point of view and from a humanitarian point of view. However, since we understand that it is in the long-term interests of Azerbaijan, we propose it,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by local TV channels, News.Az reports.

“But it will be on the table for a while. Then, as they say, we will not be particularly active. If they are not interested, we don't need it either. If they are not interested in delimitation, we don't need it either. This means that the border will pass where we believe it should. I am already compelled to use such terms. If the border has not been delimited, then who can say that the border passes here, and not there? I think it should be here. I have reasons to say this – historical, cartographic reasons. Therefore, this issue should concern them more than us,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az