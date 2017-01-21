Azerbaijani President makes amendment to law on “Status of refugees and IDPs”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on application of the law No.484-VQD dated 30 December 2016 of the Republic of Azerbaijan on “Making amen

The Cabinet of Ministers is to prepare and submit to Azerbaijan's President the proposals on bringing to conformity Azerbaijan's laws and acts of Azerbaijan's President with the law on “Making amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status of Refugees and internally displaced (persons displaced within the territory of the country) persons” within three months, ensure conformity of the normative legal acts of the Cabinet of Ministers with the law and inform Azerbaijan's President within three months, keep under control the conformity of the normative legal acts of the central executive authorities to the law, inform Azerbaijan's President within five months.

The Justice Ministry is to ensure coordination of the normative legal acts and normative acts of the central executive authorities with the law on “Making amendments to the law of the Republic of Azerbaijan on status of Refugees and internally displaced (persons displaced within the territory of the country) persons” and inform the Cabinet of Ministers.

News.Az

News.Az