Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Italian counterpart over deadly floods

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev offered condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over human losses due to heavy floods in Italy, News.Az reports.

“We were deeply saddened by the news of loss of lives and large-scale destruction caused by heavy floods in Emilia-Romagna region,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his condolence message.

“On the occasion of this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the entire Italian people, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

News.Az