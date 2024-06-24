Azerbaijani president offers condolences to Russian counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over the deadly terrorist acts committed in Dagestan, News.Az reports.

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the deaths of civilians and law enforcement officers as a result of terrorist acts committed in Dagestan,” President Aliyev said in his message of condolences.“We strongly condemn these bloody crimes and support the fight against all forms and manifestations of terrorism,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and myself, I extend my sincere condolences to you, the families, and loved ones of the victims, and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured,” the head of state added.

