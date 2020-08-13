Azerbaijani president receives Turkey's top military officials

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Yasar Guler, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, Army General Umit Dundar, Commander of the Turkish Air Force, Army General Hasan Kucukakyuz, Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Adnan Ozbal and other members of the military delegation.

Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Erkan Ozoral was also present at the meeting.

News.Az