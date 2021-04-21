Azerbaijani president says he hopes draft master plan of Aghdam city will be submitted by end of May

Azerbaijani president says he hopes draft master plan of Aghdam city will be submitted by end of May

Azerbaijani president says he hopes draft master plan of Aghdam city will be submitted by end of May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said he hopes that a draft version of the master plan of the city of Aghdam will be submitted by the end of May.

In an interview with Azerbaijan Television, the head of state noted that master plans of all cities are being prepared.

“I hope that a draft version of the master plan of the city of Aghdam will be submitted by the end of May, after which, of course, a discussion will take place, including with the participation of the people of Aghdam district,” he said.

As for the restoration of liberated villages, President Aliyev stressed the need to divide work into stages here too.

“First of all, we must restore the villages located near the existing infrastructure. And this is natural because it is more expedient both from the point of view of time and from the point of view of efficiency. Therefore, appropriate instructions have been given in relation to the restoration of the villages of Aghdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil districts located near the former line of contact,” the head of state added.

News.Az